This Week in Golf: UAE's Ahmad Skaik among local players in action around the World

UAE's Ahmad Skaik will be competing on the Challenge Tour in France this week. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 8:39 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 11:49 PM

The DP World Tour rolls onto week 25 of 44 in the season-long Race to Dubai with the Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romangna.

Patrick Reed (US) is in the field of entries and is joined by Danny Willett (Eng), Adri Arnaus (Spain), Adrian Otaegui (Spain), Ewen Ferguson (Scot), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) and home players Guido Migliozzi (It) who resides in Dubai – and winner of last week’s KLM Open and Matteo Manassero (Italy).

The Challenge Tour continues its swing in France with Ahmad Skaik (UAE) and Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Joel Stalter as well as Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) in the list of entries.

We wish Natalii Gupta (Ind), representing the UAE all the best as she plays in the LET Access event in Sweden as an invite.

The PGA Tour hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Michigan with leading players in the field including Robert MacIntyre (Scot), Tom Kim (Korea) and Stephan Jaeger (Ger).

Another Major takes place in senior golf with the US Senior Open at Newport Rhode Island.

Congratulations to Padraig Harrington (Ire) for winning the Dick’s Open for the third consecutive year on the Champions Tour. He is in the field alongside so many legends of the game – including the top-10 in the 2023 Legends Tour Order of Merit and Lee Westwood (Eng) as a member of a recent Ryder Cup team.

Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th June, 2024

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Venue: Detroit Golf Club, Michigan, US

Purse: $9.2 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th June, 2024

Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romangna

Venue: Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Ravenna, Italy

Purse: $3.25 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th June, 2024

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

Venue: Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, France

Purse: €270,000

Ladies European Tour

Friday 28th – Sunday 30th June, 2024 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open Venue: Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland Purse: €300,000 LET Access Thursday 27th – Saturday 29th June, 2024 MoreGolf Mastercard Open Tournament Venue: Varbergs Golf Klubb, Sweden Purse: €40,000 Legends Tour and Champions Tour Thursday 27th – Sunday 30th June, 2024 US Senior Open Championship Venue: Newport Country Club, Rhode Island, US

Purse: $4 million