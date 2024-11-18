The Stage is set: 2024 Faldo Series European Grand Final tees off at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club

Sir Nick Faldo, the tournament host and organiser of the Faldo Series European Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club starting tomorrow (Tuesday). - Supplied photo

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated events in junior golf: the 2024 Faldo Series European Grand Final, which tees off tomorrow (Tuesday) at the prestigious Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

With 58 top-tier competitors representing 19 countries, ready to battle it out, the pressure is on as the event is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier.

The players will battle it out over 54 holes across four categories: Boys Under 16, Boys Under 18, Girls Under 16, and Girls Under 21. They all aim to claim the prestigious title of Faldo Series Champion.

In addition to the competition, players will have the unique opportunity to learn from the legend himself. Sir Nick Faldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, will host an exclusive players’ clinic on Wednesday, sharing his wealth of knowledge and inspiring the next generation of golf stars.

The fun continues on Tuesday evening with a thrilling desert safari experience for players and guests, offering the perfect blend of sport and adventure.

Shane Peacock, the Director of Golf at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club said at the draw publication: “We are excited to be once again hosting the prestigious Faldo Series European Grand Final.

“It is always exciting to have the six-time Major champion, Sir Nick Faldo with us in Al Ain. The golf course is in exceptional condition – and the greens are exceptional, they were running at 11 feet and five inches on the stimpmeter this morning. The Faldo Series has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 1996. It is the biggest and most successful global junior golf series. The vision and ambition of Sir Nick, along with his passionate team of industry experts, is to create a junior golf legacy that lasts a lifetime and develops tomorrow’s champions. The Faldo Series alumni includes Rory McIlroy (NI), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Nick Dougherty (Eng), Danny Willett (Eng), Mel Reid (Eng) and Carly Booth (Scot).

The first tee time tomorrow (Tuesday) is at 9.00 am with the final tee time at 10.50 am off both the first and tenth tees.