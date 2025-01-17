The Peter Cowen Diary: Ewen Ferguson calms nerves with early birdie to lead Dubai charge

Dubai resident and Jumeirah Golf Estates member Ewen Ferguson is lighting up the 2025 HERO Dubai Desert Classic, leading the field with an impressive 12-under-par after rounds of 67 and 65 on the iconic Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club.

The 28-year-old’s steady play and smart strategy have firmly positioned him as the player to watch heading into the weekend.

I attended Ewen’s media huddle after his round, and he was candid about his strategy.

"I think I played well. I just stuck to my game plan," he said. "I didn't try and overpower the course like I had tried to last year. It's just not my game. I hit seven-wood on some of the shorter holes that are tight and gave myself chances.’ ‘Last year I felt like I tried to almost drive it on the greens, I don't hit it as far as someone like Rory and I had an awkward 30-yarder from the heavy rough but this time had a good strategy and felt good support out there so far. Yeah, 65 sounds nice.’

Smart Strategy

Ewen reflected on his mistakes from last year, adding, “Back then, I tried to drive it onto greens, but I don’t hit it as far as someone like Rory [McIlroy]. I’d end up with awkward 30-yarders from the heavy rough. This time, I stuck to a smarter strategy. The support out there has been amazing so far. And yeah, 65 does sound nice.”

He also admitted to feeling a little nervous at the start but credited an opening birdie on the first hole for settling him into the round. A strong start is critical for any golfer, whether a pro or an amateur, and Ewen made it count.

It’s fantastic to see a Dubai resident excelling, and I’m sure Ferguson’s friends, family, and the wider UAE golfing community will be out in force tomorrow to cheer on “one of their own.”

Interestingly, Ewen is a Dubai Marina resident and is set to be announced as a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee next week—with a bit of help from my good friend Nick Tarratt, who also handled my Golden Visa arrangements a few years ago.

Big Crowds and Travel Tips

The tournament has drawn impressive crowds, with roads around Emirates Golf Club briefly gridlocked today. The organisers recommend fans take the Dubai Metro to avoid the congestion—it’s a smart move.

I’ve been using the Metro myself every morning. It’s not only reliable but also convenient, with a stop just 500 yards from my home on the driving range.

Marquee Players Need to Shine

After two rounds, the leaderboard hasn’t shaped up as a typical HERO Dubai Desert Classic yet. Tommy Fleetwood is seven shots back, while Rory McIlroy trails by nine. Tomorrow’s third round, known as “Moving Day,” will test their ability to climb the leaderboard.

The cut fell at level par, with 79 players advancing to the weekend. Unfortunately, my players, Thomas Pieters (+2) and Padraig Harrington (+1), missed the cut. As always, the margins between those at the top and those hovering near the cut line are razor-thin.

Guido Migliozzi, another Dubai resident, shot rounds of 66 and 73, placing him tied for 16th alongside McIlroy. Grant Forrest also made it through, finishing at one under par.