The first round of the 2025 HERO Dubai Desert Classic has wrapped up on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club, and the leaderboard is already full of surprises.

Notably absent are the usual marquee names at the top, but with 75 per cent of the tournament still to play, we know from experience that the true contenders will rise to the occasion as the weekend unfolds. It promises to be an exciting race to Sunday night when a champion is crowned and the $9 million prize money is distributed to all who made the cut.

One notable aspect of Day 1 is the strong performances from several UAE residents, which adds a local flavour to the mix.

Three players are tied for the lead, but right behind them is the leader of the UAE Division, Guido Migliozzi (ITA), just one shot back on 66.

Ewen Ferguson, a member of Jumeirah Golf Estates, is tied for fourth with a 67, while recent Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Julien Guerrier posted a 69, continuing his strong form from the latter part of 2024.

Tied for 26th at 2-under are some familiar names, including Rory McIlroy, who’s made a quieter start to the tournament. However, in my opinion, he’ll be very much in the mix come Sunday. Alongside McIlroy are Paul Waring, Tom McKibben, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Abu Dhabi resident Nico Colsaerts, all sharing the same score.

The cut will likely fall around one over par, but it’s still early to make predictions. We might see some of the big names miss out on the weekend.

So why is this happening?

With the Dubai Desert Classic being the first tournament of 2025, many players are showing signs of rust—no colour in their faces or arms. This is also the first time the Classic hasn’t followed the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and it’s noticeable. I was on the range this morning at 6 a.m.—it was still dark and cold. It wasn’t until about 7 a.m. that the light came, and just five minutes later, the first tee shot was struck. It’s shaping up to be a fascinating second round. I’d recommend everyone come out and attend—maybe even skip work! It’s a special event for both golfers and non-golfers, with plenty of off-course action to keep young families entertained. The weather forecast calls for strong winds on Saturday, and with the greens firming up by the hour, we might see a surprise winner. You heard it here first! Good luck to all, and I’ll speak to you again tomorrow after Round 2.

At 74, Cowen is widely regarded as the world’s leading golf coach, boasting the most professional tournament wins by his players. He operates Peter Cowen Academies at both Dubai Creek Golf Resort and Emirates Golf Club, with his headquarters based at Rotherham Driving Range in England.