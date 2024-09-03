Jeev Milkha Singh Diary: Is there a place for the Legends Tour golf in the Middle East?

Mohammed achieved a time of 15.40 seconds in the race which was won by Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana
The 2024 $500,000 HSBC India Legends Championship, co-sanctioned by the PGTI, is now over and I now had time to reflect on my experience of being the Tournament Host of a Legends Tour event.
It has been hugely enjoyable and the first time I have really been a Tournament Host of an event of this magnitude.
The regular tours are now exceptional for golf. They are all about birdies and the best players around, but with most players having their internal teams involving golf coaches, putting gurus, and health and wellness coaches, in addition to their management, I am glad I played in the era I did – it seemed a lot more fun.
I cannot see many characters around these days in the current game – or rather players are not allowed to be characters. Surely, professional golf should not only be about money!
We keep being told that sport now needs to be about entertainment.
The model of the Legends Tour fills a unique space.
It is about engagement with the pros – both on and off the golf course – by amateur players, sponsors, fans, kids and so much more – including playing on the same golf course as the pros during the tournament proper.
Socially, there is no better golf experience – with attendance at functions continuing that engagement. Within the ropes and seeing them in action as close as anyone can ever be. And there are Major winners, Ryder Cup players and so much more.
Is the Middle East region ready for the return of the Legends Tour to its territory? I would like to think so.
The region has so many professional tournaments – whether it be the DP World Tour Majors, LIV Golf, Rolex Series events, the Asian Tour, Challenge Tour, Clutch Pro Tour and some of the leading amateur events, for both men and women, in global golf.
For a modest investment – I am sure our Legends Tour offering can keep sponsors engaged and happy – interaction with golfers – who also happen to be key partners and customers, perhaps potential customers - is all part of the package.
TV highlights as well as strong media content coverage from the likes of Khaleej Times and other UAE and regional platforms can only add to the interest.
I now travel to Japan to play on the Japan Senior Tour again – before returning to play on the Legends Tour in Germany for the Winstongolf Senior Open in late September.
The Legends Tour now travels to France next week – I wish all my fellow pros safe travels and all the best for another good week.
Last week we had 67 ambassadors playing in the field at Jaypee Greens – all spreading the message of golf in India as well as India all around the world.
You cannot put a value on that – but perhaps you can! For all details of the Legends Tour, Visit: www.Legendstour.com
Jeev Milkha Singh is a Dubai Golden Visa Awardee. He is 52 years old and is the first player from India to join the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) in 1998 and played in the Masters. He has 20 worldwide professional wins to his name.
ALSO READ
Mohammed achieved a time of 15.40 seconds in the race which was won by Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana
The ABA League serves as a qualifying tournament for the EuroLeague, considered the second most important basketball league globally after the NBA
Norris cut Verstappen's lead to 62 points with eight races remaining
Verstappen has now not won for six races and is 62 points clear of McLaren's Lando Norris with eight races remaining
Since scoring in the Uefa Super Cup, new signing Mbappe had failed to find the back of the net in Madrid's opening three games in La Liga
Victory comes just ten days after Khalid won two medals at the Swedish Championship
The four-time F2 world champion led from start to finish to secure his second Grand Prix success of the season ahead of teammate Mansoor Al Mansoori
This year’s championship saw participation from 74 clubs and academies from around the world