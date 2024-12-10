The Brain & Performance Centre set for high-profile tee-off in UGC Season 2 debut

The Brain & Performance Centre, a DP World Company based in JLT, is set to make an exciting debut in the upcoming Season 2 of the 2025 Ultimate Golf Challenge, a unique franchise-based competition featuring 10 teams and 140 players.

The tournament will be played over three days at two of Dubai’s most iconic golf courses – the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on January 30, 2025, and Emirates Golf Club on February 7 and 13, 2025.

With a focus on enhancing grassroots and amateur sports, the Centre is bringing its unique philosophy of performance and wellness to the UGC where it aims to make a significant impact.

During an exclusive interview with, Gwill Poole, the Commercial Partnerships Manager at The Brain and Performance Centre, Khaleej Times discussed the inspiration behind forming the golf team and what values they hope to embody through their participation in the tournament.

"We are very interested in getting involved in grassroots sports, amateur sports, and pushing the name of The Brain and Performance Centre as far and wide within the community, especially the golfing community," Gwill explained. "Through relationships formed, the opportunity came along and, as it was the last available team, we knew it was the right thing for us to do."

This sentiment underscores the Centre’s commitment to not only promoting its services but also connecting with local communities and sports at the grassroots level, creating meaningful relationships and engagement along the way.

When discussing team selection, Gwill remained somewhat guarded but shared a few valuable insights into their approach.

"We have selected a mixture of clients and employees, and they are good people,” he said. “We focused on the team element and utilizing the aligned contributions to the event itself."

This approach highlights the Centre’s focus on teamwork and collaboration, ensuring that the players bring something to the table.

"Every member of the team is going to be coming into the clinic to do pre-impost activation,” he revealed. “We’ll also use our office space within the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at the JGE. (However) I cannot say whether any of our ambassadors will be assisting us with the team’s preparation for the tournament."

This indicates that the team’s preparation will not only focus on the physical side of the game but will also emphasize mental readiness, drawing on The Brain and Performance Centre’s expertise in brain health and performance.

For Gwill, the opportunity to engage with golfers, especially given their significance as a key client market, is especially exciting.

Reflecting on his own journey from a rugby career to starting golf, Gwill said: "The excitement comes from finishing a rugby career 18 months ago to start playing golf for the first time. I’m putting my handicap to good use and hopefully will be part of a winning formula.

Gwill's connection to the game highlights his passion for sports and the Centre’s commitment to supporting athletes in every phase of their journey.

To understand how The Brain and Performance Centre supports not just golfers but athletes from all walks of life, Gwill provided a comprehensive overview of the Centre's elite services.

"We are the world's most advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy clinic based at JLT,” he said. “Formerly Aviv Clinics, we changed the name to complete the ‘Ronseal effect’; it does exactly what it says and makes it easier for our clients to understand what we do. We work with the brain and its performance.