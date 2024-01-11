The Adrian Meronk Diary: ‘I was happy with my game, but I am eight behind Rory'

Any one of six top players could win this week’s Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour
It may surprise Khaleej Times readers but I hardly know this week’s venue for the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour, the Dubai Creek Resort, very well despite being a Dubai resident.
I have played it perhaps five or six times as we very rarely go to this part of Dubai. There is always plenty to do in where I live in Dubai Marina and the surrounding areas, the other end of the city.
My main base for practice is at Jumeirah Golf Estates, but I also practice at The Els Club, Dubai and Trump International, Golf Club, Dubai for a change.
I took a big break for three weeks over Christmas and New Year when I went back home to Poland. I even left my golf clubs in Dubai.
But I did not neglect everything. I still did some gym work and played a little padel tennis.
I played quite solid today in my first round but I just did not make many putts.
I started on Tee 10 and had three birdies and two bogeys, to be out in one under the card. I came home in level par to be tied 20th with a one-under 70.
I was overall happy with my game but I am already eight back of Rory McIlroy. I just did not get it going and my fellow pro in the group, Pablo Larrazabal (Spain), also shot a 70. We could not feed off each other out there. Guess it was just one of those days.
The golf course has been set-up great, the greens are good and there is even some rough in places to keep us pros on the straight and narrow.
I am playing this week and also next week at the HERO Dubai Desert Classic down the road at Emirates Golf Club and then I head off to the PGA Tour.
My priority this year will be FedEx Cup Points, Race to Dubai Points and the Official World Golf Ranking.
I am in all four Majors this year, as I was last year. I currently stand in 49th place in the OWGR. This is a privilege that I am very grateful for but I just need to take advantage of this 2024 schedule of mine.
Speak to you after tomorrow’s second round.
Adrian Meronk is a 30 yearsold pro golfer and from Poland. He is a Dubai resident and a four time winner on the DP World Tour.
