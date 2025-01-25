The A Team's Karan Seth values growth and connections above victory in the UGC

Growing up in Dubai, Karan Seth discovered his passion for golf at a very young age.

Fast-forward two decades, and after a globetrotting career that spanned from 2002 to 2022, Karan is back in Dubai and is all set to make his debut as a full player for The A Team in the highly anticipated Ultimate Golf Challenge, set to tee off on Thursday, January 30 at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Last year, Karan watched from the sidelines as a substitute. But this year, he’s stepping up to the challenge. While he feels the pressure of playing off a single-digit handicap, he’s determined to help guide his team to victory -or at the very least, secure a top position.

“The team have worked hard, and I believe we’ve got what it takes,” Karan says. “It’s really exciting to be a full player this season. I’m thrilled to have been selected from the start, and my goal is to contribute as much as I can, to support the team. Ultimately,

" I hope we can win, but if not, securing a pole position is what we will aim for."

Chopras' Energy

When asked what makes The A Team special, Karan said: “One thing is the energy that our team owners, Ayesha and Aman, bring.

"Their passion and commitment are unmatched. They have such a personal, vested interest in the success of each player and the team as a whole. They truly believe in us and are always there to support us, which creates a positive and motivating environment.”

Karan added, “The second thing I really enjoy is the diversity in the squad. Some of the players I’ve known since I was a child, and it’s incredible to now be playing alongside them 20-30 years later. I

"t’s special - thinking I once called them aunty or uncle, but now to be playing with them as teammates. That’s what makes this experience so exciting.”

For Karan, it’s not just about winning; it’s about growth. “Winning is always exciting, but for me, there’s so much more to gain off the field than on it.

Building bonds