The A Team's Karan Seth values growth and connections above victory in the UGC

Co-owners Ayesha and Aman Chopra’s passion fuels The A Team’s drive, says Karan
Growing up in Dubai, Karan Seth discovered his passion for golf at a very young age.
Fast-forward two decades, and after a globetrotting career that spanned from 2002 to 2022, Karan is back in Dubai and is all set to make his debut as a full player for The A Team in the highly anticipated Ultimate Golf Challenge, set to tee off on Thursday, January 30 at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.
Last year, Karan watched from the sidelines as a substitute. But this year, he’s stepping up to the challenge. While he feels the pressure of playing off a single-digit handicap, he’s determined to help guide his team to victory -or at the very least, secure a top position.
“The team have worked hard, and I believe we’ve got what it takes,” Karan says. “It’s really exciting to be a full player this season. I’m thrilled to have been selected from the start, and my goal is to contribute as much as I can, to support the team. Ultimately,
" I hope we can win, but if not, securing a pole position is what we will aim for."
Chopras' Energy
When asked what makes The A Team special, Karan said: “One thing is the energy that our team owners, Ayesha and Aman, bring.
"Their passion and commitment are unmatched. They have such a personal, vested interest in the success of each player and the team as a whole. They truly believe in us and are always there to support us, which creates a positive and motivating environment.”
Karan added, “The second thing I really enjoy is the diversity in the squad. Some of the players I’ve known since I was a child, and it’s incredible to now be playing alongside them 20-30 years later. I
"t’s special - thinking I once called them aunty or uncle, but now to be playing with them as teammates. That’s what makes this experience so exciting.”
For Karan, it’s not just about winning; it’s about growth. “Winning is always exciting, but for me, there’s so much more to gain off the field than on it.
Building bonds
"This event isn’t just about the competition or the scores - it’s about the relationships, the experiences, and the lessons that come from being part of such a dynamic, multi-dimensional team.”
“The opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with others are what make this experience worthwhile. Those are the victories that last long after the tournament is over.”
With a strong foundation in golf and global business, Karan is a valuable asset to The A Team - not just for his skill, but for his resilience and drive. He’s determined to prove that his time on the bench was only a stepping stone to something much bigger.
