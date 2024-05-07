The 2024 World Golf Awards to be held in the paradise island of Madeira

Yas Links Abu Dhabi - winner of the Best Golf Course in the UAE, 2023, at the World Golf Awards. - Instagram

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 5:03 PM

The annual 2024 World Golf Awards will be held in the Portuguese paradise islands of Madeira on the evening of 22nd November.

Being held for the 11th time, the Awards serve to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations.

Having recently been held in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 2019 – 2023 this year’s Awards involve an exclusive two-day golfing itinerary, which includes golf at Club de Golfe Santo Da Serra and a round of golf at Palheiro Golf.

The Awards ceremony will bring together golf tourism leaders from nations across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania.\

Chris Frost, Managing Director, of World Golf Awards, said: “It is an honour to host the World Golf Awards in Madeira for the first time. This Atlantic jewel is an island blessed with a sublime tropical climate, a fascinating culture, delicious gourmet food and incredible flowers and fauna – making it the perfect destination for golf.

“I greatly look forward to joining the finest organisations in golf tourism this November.”

The worldwide voting runs from the start of each year. Votes are made by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry – senior executives, tour operators, agents and media professionals. Votes may also be cast by the public (golf tourism consumers).

Votes are submitted online via the World Golf Awards website. The winners of each national award go head-to-head with the winners of the other countries before unveiling the World winners.

The voting concludes on 6th October 2024.

The World Golf Awards are part of the World Travel Awards, which are currently celebrating their 30th anniversary.

The UAE as well as the Middle East golf clubs have a history of success at the World Golf Awards over recent years.

This year’s nominations will be vying for the following awards - - Best Golf Course and Best Golf Hotel in Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

As well as Middle East and Global Awards’ the categories are:

- Best Golf Course,

- Best Golf Hotel,

- Best Golf Destination,

- Best Golf Tour Operator,

- Best Nine-Hole Golf Course,

- Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility,

- Best Golf Clubhouse,

- Best Golf Real Estate Venue.

Lifetime Achievement Awards and Golf Designer of the Year Awards have also been presented at the World Golf Awards over the years and included the following recipients - Peter Alliss, Bernard Gallacher, Greg Norman, Ernie Els, David Leadbetter, Sir Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal, Annika Sorenstam, Henrik Stenson, Catriona Matthew, Paul Lawrie and most recently to Greg Norman in 2023.

For further information Visit www.worldgolfawards.com

