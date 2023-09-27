Zverev wins 21st ATP title, Khachanov also triumphs in China

Former England captain says the teams performances have not been noteworthy because they failed to land any global trophy in the last decade
Alexander Zverev fought back from a set down to defeat Russia's Roman Safiullin at the Chengdu Open in China and win his 21st ATP title on Tuesday.
In a gruelling final lasting nearly three hours in the heat of southwestern China, the 10th-ranked Zverev roared back to win 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
Germany's Zverev was two points from defeat at 5/5 in the second-set tie-break, but held his nerve to draw level and then took the deciding set as both players wilted.
"He's playing the best tennis of his life for sure," Zverev said of his 55th-ranked opponent, who was contesting his first tour-level final.
"The way he was winning this week, I think he beat a lot of great players quite easily, so I knew that he was playing well.
"Obviously I'm happy to be able to come back and to win this title."
Also in China, Russia's top-seeded Karen Khachanov won his first ATP title since 2018 when he defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 in the Zhuhai Championships final.
ALSO READ:
Former England captain says the teams performances have not been noteworthy because they failed to land any global trophy in the last decade
The pair prevail via a countback after gripping three-way tie at Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth course
Major champions Padráig Harrington, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott and Rolex Series winner Ryan Fox all return to Emirates Golf Club
Elgar won the Player of the Match award for his fine century in the opening Test
Tourists reinforce their bowling attack by bringing in the fast bowler in place of Mohammed Shami
Odegaard rues missed chances as race for Premier League title takes a new twist
The experiences mother and son will enjoy go much deeper for the three-time Olympian and former U.S. captain
Ten-event programme will carry a minimum prize fund of $2m for every tournaments integrated into the Asian Tour schedule