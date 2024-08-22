Zheng, Rybakina among US Open contenders

Qinwen Zheng of China poses with the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. — Reuters

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 8:33 PM

Injuries, slumps and the lack of a tennis force of nature like Serena Williams have left the women's field at the season's final Grand Slam wide open.

The US Open, which starts on August 26, has not witnessed a successful defence of the women's crown since Williams won three straight titles at Flushing Meadows from 2012 to 2014.

Unless defending champ Coco Gauff can turn around a recent bumpy streak, that trend looks likely to continue.

"On the women's side, it is very open," said six-time US Open champion turned ESPN tennis analyst Chris Evert.

"I do think that everyone's getting a little tired and it's been a long year," she said. "I can't say who's going to win with any kind of conviction right now."

Olympic gold medallist and world No. 7 Qinwen Zheng will look to build on her triumph on clay at the Paris Games, where she dispatched top-ranked Iga Swiatek in straight sets en route to an historic singles tennis title for her native China.

A quarterfinals appearance in the 2023 US Open followed by a runner-up finish in this year's Australian Open are testament to the Chinese 21-year-old's hard court acumen.

Victory in New York would stamp her card as the best Chinese singles player since two-times major champion Li Na.

Jasmine Paolini's women's doubles gold medal in Paris with Sara Errani -- Italy's first-ever tennis gold -- soothed some of the sting of her singles defeat by unseeded Romanian Ana Bogdan at the Games.

But the fifth-ranked Paolini is eager to finally break through for a Grand Slam singles title at Flushing Meadows after runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and Roland Garros this year.