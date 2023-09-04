US Open: Madison Keys, Marketa Vondrousova reach quarterfinals

Madison Keys reacts after defeated Jessica Pegula. — AFP

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023, 9:38 PM

Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova reached the US Open quarterfinals with contrasting wins on Monday.

Keys upset third seed Jessica Pegula to win their all-American US Open clash.

Keys, a finalist at the US Open in 2017, dominated an out-of-sorts Pegula from the outset to win 6-1, 6-3.

The 17th seed will face either American Peyton Stearns or Marketa Vondrousova in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Vondrousova fought back from a set down to book her place in the quarterfinals with victory over Peyton Stearns of the United States.

Wimbledon champion Vondrousova recovered impressively after falling behind to claim a 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-2 win in 2hr 10min.

The Czech ninth seed will face another American, 17th seed Madison Keys, on Wednesday for a place in the semifinals.

