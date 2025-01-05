Unstoppable Sabalenka rallies past Kudermetova for Brisbane title

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka hits a return against Russia's Polina Kudermetova. — AFP

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka geared up for her title defence at the year's opening Grand Slam with a battling 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova in the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday.

The world number one from Belarus, outclassed in last year's final by Elena Rybakina before going on to win a second straight Melbourne Park crown, appeared off the pace against Kudermetova and lost the first set by dropping her serve for a second time.

Kudermetova came under pressure on serve in the opening game of the next set but the aggressive world number 107 rode out the storm and began to dictate play with more heavy hitting from the baseline to trouble Sabalenka.

A delicate drop shot handed Sabalenka the break, and the 26-year-old appeared much more like her usual dominant self in the rest of the set as she forced a decider, much to the delight of fans at a packed Pat Rafter Arena.

Sabalenka offered another reminder of her calibre by breaking in the third set with a sharp crosscourt forehand winner and staved off a late comeback attempt from Kudermetova to claim her first title of the season.

American Reilly Opelka will meet Czech Jiri Lehecka in the Brisbane men's final later on Sunday.