UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Tsitsipas latest upset victim at US Open, falling to 128th-ranked qualifier

The Greek is the second-highest seed to go down after No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark lost to 63rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena

By AP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Dominic Stephan Stricker of Switzerland celebrates after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. — AFP
Dominic Stephan Stricker of Switzerland celebrates after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. — AFP

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 12:25 AM

Seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas became the latest upset victim at the US Open on Wednesday, falling in the second round to Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5) 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Ending the four-hour match with a forehand winner that just caught the baseline, the 128th-ranked Stricker raised his hands and flopped on his back to celebrate his first-ever victory over a top-10 player in only his third Grand Slam appearance.

“I’m just super happy right now,” Stricker told the Grandstand crowd. “I came out and felt good from the first set on. ... I just kept playing high-level tennis.”

Tsitsipas, a Grand Slam finalist at the Australian and French opens, still has never advanced beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows.

The Greek is the second-highest seed to go down after No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark lost to 63rd-ranked Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena.

Earlier, Coco Gauff cruised into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports