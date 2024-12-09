Triple triumph for Ogorodnikova at Al Habtoor Tennis Cup

Prizewinners with officials. — Supplied photo

Teenager Karina Ogorodnikova has set her sights on a career of a professional tennis player after picking up three titles at the end of the 9th Al Habtoor Tennis Cup that concluded alongside the 27th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge, last weekend.

The 15-year-old Ogorodnikova claimed the girls under-16 and under-18 titles before going on to swamp her opponent for the Women’s Open crown at the Habtoor Grand Resort tennis courts on Sunday.

Tournament Director Noura Badawi was joined by Kira Nagy, the first champion at the Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge in 1998 in presenting the trophies to the winners and runners-up of all eleven age categories.

Aptly named ‘Road to MADO’ (Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open), the competition received a good response in all eleven categories with nearly 300 players involved from across the UAE.

There were four competitions apiece for junior boys and girls (under-12, 14, 16 and 18) and three for the seniors - Men’s Open, Women’s Open and Masters (34 years and above). The preliminary matches were conducted during the past two weeks and all eleven finals were held alongside the final of the 27th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge on Sunday.

Ogorodnikova was thrilled claiming a hat trick of titles in Dubai. “The idea is to play every single day so that I can continue improving. This competition has helped me in more than one way,” the 15-year-old Class X student, disclosed.

“My mum who doubles up as my coach has been a major influence on me. I want to be out there on the tour as a professional tennis player in the near future. That’s the ultimate goal for me,” she added.

Equally thrilled with the results was young Ali Al Ali, who secured the boy’s under-12 title while getting past older brother, Mohammed.

“I love the way Rafa Nadal plays. I love the way he moves on court, and I also loves the way he always stays calm and composed,” the Abu Dhabi-based Al Ali said.

“In the next four to five years I hope to be playing regularly on the international tennis circuit. I am aware that this will not be an easy path to follow, but I am willing to put in the hard work and sacrifice for the sake of tennis,” he added.

The Road to MADO is the new community initiative developed by Mubadala in partnership with the UAE Tennis Federation under the umbrella of the annual Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

The programme provides a unique pathway for aspiring players within the UAE to elevate their skills and make their mark on the global tennis stage. The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open series is fully sanctioned by the UAE Tennis Federation and was held through the season at multiple venues across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.

Points accumulated through the Road to MADO tournaments will not only contribute to a player’s official UAE ranking, but also to a distinct Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open ranking.

At the end of the series, the top-8 players in each category progress to a play-off system designed to determine the overall champions. The pinnacle of this competition will be witnessed during the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in February, where the final Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will be played with the winners claiming their well-deserved titles. Among an array of incredible prizes throughout the series, an unparalleled opportunity awaits the winners of the U14 and U16 categories – an all-expenses paid trip to train at the prestigious Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain. RESULTS Boy’s U-12: Ali Al Ali bt Mohammed Al Ali 6-4, 6-4; U-14: Ayaan Malik bt Cayane Joe Muhtar 6-1, 6-4; U-16: Timur Gordeev bt Brendan Uchil 6-1, 6-0; U-18: Savva Morozov bt Raed Rizvie 1-6, 7-6 (5), 13-11. Girls U-12: Sophie Himmelreich bt Cyrine Maazoun 6-1, 6-2; U-14: Isabelle James bt Srinika Rachakonda 6-2, 6-1; U-16: Karina Ogorodnikova bt Veronika Vitrik 6-0, 6-0; U-18: Karina Ogorodnikova bt Cara Du Toit 6-0, 6-1. Women’s Open: Karina Ogorodnikova bt Maryam Aref 6-0, 6-0 Men’s Open: Julien Mizzon bt Cristian Costin 6-1, 6-1 Masters: Giovani Samaha bt Julien Mizzon 6-1, 6-1