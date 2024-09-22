'They are gonna kill us...': Alcaraz slams tennis authorities

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz. — AFP

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:44 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:45 PM

Four-time grand slam winner Carlos Alcaraz said a tight tennis calendar makes it difficult for players to stay motivated throughout the year and increases the risk of injuries.

The world number three, who has won the French Open and Wimbledon this year apart from a silver medal in the Paris Olympics, said he feared the situation would worsen in the future with more mandatory tournaments added to the calendar.

"Probably during the next few years, it's going to be even more mandatory tournaments. Probably they are gonna kill us in some way," Team Europe's Alcaraz told reporters on Saturday, after beating Team World's Ben Shelton in the Laver Cup.

"Right now there are ... a lot of injured (players) because of the calendar. Probably at some point a lot of good players are going to miss a lot of tournaments because of that," the 21-year-old said.

Spain's Alcaraz played 50 professional singles matches this year before the Laver Cup, winning 41 of them.