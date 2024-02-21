Tennis stars enjoy WTA players' party in Dubai

'The finishing holes are dramatic at Al Mouj and you have to be on your game'
The world’s best female tennis players enjoyed some well-deserved downtime from the rigours of tournament action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ WTA Players’ Party on Tuesday evening.
World No1 Iga Swiatek and World No4 Elena Rybakina were among the high-profile guests in attendance, while Elina Svitolina, Daria Kasatkina, Donna Vekic - who knocked out World No2 Arnya Sabalenka earlier in the day - and Caroline Garcia were also on hand to mingle with dignitaries and representatives from sponsors.
The Arabian chic themed party featured an assortment of live entertainment, dancers, and performers, including Adrian the Magician, the Golden Collective Band – featuring some of the emirate’s best musicians – and Leanna Kerry, a popular Dubai-based singer whose music career has taken her around the globe.
The 2024 edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships got under way on February with the women's event which will run until Saturday.
Then the first round matches of the ATP tournament, featuring former US Open champion Deniil Medvedev, will get under way on Monday.
'The finishing holes are dramatic at Al Mouj and you have to be on your game'
The prestigious four-day event at Endurance City in Seih Al Salaam has attracted some of the best riders in the world
Dubai-based rider and the Helal Alalawi-trained Rb Kingmaker were the toast of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club at the prestigious race meeting
Tariq Malallah and Malak AlFarsi want to see their daughter and other girls from the UAE take the podium in international rhythmic gymanstics championhips
After their stunning wins over China and Japan, India defeated Thailand 3-2 in the final
The Norwegian had nine shots but scored no goals for the first time in his Manchester City career before Rodri's late strike levelled the match
Saka scored twice as Arsenal thrashed Burnley as Forest climb five points clear of the relegation zone with victory Ham
Back-to-back Australian Open champion Sabalenka and US Open winner Coco Gauff are among line-up that includes 15 of the world’s top 20 female players