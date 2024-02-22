UAE

Swiatek maintains perfect record against Zheng to reach Dubai semis

The Polish player is through to the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the second straight year

By Team KT

Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Qinwen Zheng. — Photo by Muhammad Sajjad
Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 8:52 PM

Iga Swiatek, the world’s number-one ranked tennis player, maintained her dominance over China’s Qinwen Zheng winning in straight sets to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the second successive year.

Swiatek has not lost to Zheng, the losing finalist at this year’s Australia Open, in six encounters and the Polish star won 6-3, 6-2 in emphatic fashion.

Swiatek awaits the winner of the Coco Gauff (World No. 3) vs Anna Kalinskaya (qualifier) match, being played later tonight at the Dubai |Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

