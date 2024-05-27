Swiatek gets off to a dream start in French Open

Poland's Iga Swiatek serves to France's Leolia Jeanjean during their match. — AFP

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 8:32 PM Last updated: Mon 27 May 2024, 8:33 PM

Top seed Iga Swiatek cruised past qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-1 6-2 on Monday to successfully launch her title defence at the French Open where she seeks a fourth title on the Paris clay.

The 22-year-old world number one, who has won the French Open three times in the last four years, arrived in Paris on the back of a 12-match winning streak on clay, having rolled through the tournaments in Madrid and Rome.

"Matches like that give me a lot of satisfaction," said Swiatek, who next faces former world number one Naomi Osaka in the second round. "Overall, I am happy with my performance."

Swiatek, who has now won her last 15 matches in Paris following her back-to-back wins in 2022 and 2023, did not need much time to show she was determined to stretch that winning run, breaking her opponent in the first game.

A superb forehand down the line put Swiatek 4-1 up before running away with the first set in half an hour.

The Frenchwoman, ranked outside the top 100, tried to draw a line under the first set, breaking the Pole at the start of the second outing but was broken straight back.