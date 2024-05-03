Swiatek dismantles Keys to reach Madrid final; Medvedev withdraws

The Polish player enters another chapter in his career at this week’s LIV Golf Singapore
Top seed Iga Swiatek made light work of Madison Keys to book a place in back-to-back finals of the Madrid Open as she beat the American 6-1 6-3 after 70 minutes in the semi-finals on Thursday.
Heading into the contest having won two of their last three meetings, the 22-year-old Pole dominated from the start and wrapped up the opener in just over half an hour against the 18th seed.
The second set was no different with Keys causing little trouble to Swiatek, who lost last year's final to world number two Aryna Sabalenka, as the world number one broke early and raced into a 5-3 lead before breaking again to secure the win.
Swiatek, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is now the youngest player to reach 10 WTA level finals on clay since Swiss Martina Hingis in 2000.
Meanwhile, Czech Jiri Lehecka progressed to the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Thursday after world number four Daniil Medvedev quit the match with a groin problem after losing the first set.
Third seed Medvedev requested a medical time out due while leading 3-2 and continued to visibly struggle to move after coming back onto the court.
Lehecka, who knocked out Rafa Nadal in the last 16, then broke Medvedev to take a 4-5 lead and took the set 6-4 before Medvedev told the umpire he could not continue the match.
Lehecka will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals on Friday.
The 23-year-old Canadian was due to face top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals but the Italian pulled out from the tournament with a right hip injury on Wednesday.
Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev will play Taylor Fritz, seeded 12th, in the other semifinal.
The Polish player enters another chapter in his career at this week’s LIV Golf Singapore
The UAE won 96 gold, 103 silver and 97 bronze medals as they secured their position at the top of the standings
Unfazed by hearing impairment, Hamda Alshkeili is all set to represent the UAE National Team at the 2024 Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship taking place in Abu Dhabi
'Anytime you come to Chennai and get two points, it is a huge feeling' said skipper Sam Curran following the seven-wicket victory
Team owner Mukesh Kochhar hails 'outstanding’ ladies as he pays tribute to his tried and tested squad of players
Following his professional debut earlier this year, Ali Walsh returned to the Kingdom for a more spiritual outing
The Emirates Golf Federation hosted and sanctioned two events in the UAE early 2024
The DP World Tour sees its final event on its Asian Swing with the Volvo China Open