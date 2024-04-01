Sinner wins ATP Miami Open title with victory over Dimitrov

Italy's Jannik Sinner. — X

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 12:54 AM

Italy's Jannik Sinner won the ATP Miami Open Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

Sinner's third title of the season means the Australian Open champion will move to a career-high second in the ATP world rankings on Monday ahead of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

On Saturday, American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the women's singles final 7-5 6-3 and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season.

Collins won nearly 75% of her first-serve points while claiming three of her seven break points on the way to victory in just over two hours after a stunning second set that left the crowd, including former Miami champion Andre Agassi breathless.

"This is my first WTA 1000 (title) and I worked so hard, it has taken me a bit longer than a lot of the other players," said 30-year-old Collins of her triumph.

"This whole week has been tough - I have played against some of the best players in the world, including being out here and sharing the court with Elena in the final," Collins said.

"Thank you to the fans. I've played a lot of tennis and in a few finals, but nothing compares close to this."

