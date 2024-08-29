Sinner claims 50th win of year at US Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his second round match against Alex Michelsen of the US. — Reuters

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 10:39 PM

Jannik Sinner won his 50th match of the year on Thursday to reach the US Open third round.

World number one Sinner defeated America's 49th-ranked Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to make the last 32 in New York for a fourth successive year.

The 23-year-old Italian had already defeated his Californian rival just two weeks ago in Cincinnati and he repeated that outcome for his 30th hard court victory of 2024.

Sinner unleashed 28 winners and broke serve eight times.