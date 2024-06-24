Sinner beats Hurkacz to win first title on grass at Halle Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner poses with the trophy. — Reuters

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 12:01 AM

Italian world number one Jannik Sinner won his first grasscourt title by edging his doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(8) 7-6(2) in the Halle Open final on Sunday.

The win marks the 22-year-old Australian Open champion's 14th singles career title.

Poland's Hurkacz and Sinner, who played together in the Halle Open doubles, each saved a break point in the first set, traded aces and held serve forcing a tiebreak which Sinner won.

The top seed had a chance to go 2-0 up in the second set but Hurkacz saved two break points as both players again held their serves before Sinner claimed the title after another tiebreak.

"It’s inspiring what you’ve been doing the last 12 months," Hurkacz told Sinner. "Jannik becoming number one in the world is really special. I try to learn from that. Big congrats."

Sinner also congratulated fifth seed Hurkacz, who won the Halle Open in 2022, for reaching another final.