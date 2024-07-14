Samson, Kumar steal the show as India thrash Zimbabwe

Indian players celebrate a wicket during the fifth T20 match against Zimbabwe. — X

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:10 PM

Middle-order batter Sanju Samson struck a brisk 58 from 45 balls and seamer Mukesh Kumar took 4-22 as India defeated Zimbabwe by 42 runs at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday to complete a 4-1 victory in their five-game T20 International series.

After being sent in to bat by their hosts, a youthful India without several regulars posted 167 for six in their 20 overs before restricting Zimbabwe to 125 all out in reply to complete a comfortable win.

Samson struck four sixes and was the only one of the visitors’ batters to post a score of significance. Shivam Dube blazed his way to 26 from 12 deliveries before he was run out.

Zimbabwe were still in the chase at 85 for three in the 13th over, but lost four wickets for the addition of 12 runs to lose momentum.