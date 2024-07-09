Ruthless Djokovic destroys Rune to reach Wimbledon quarterfinal

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Denmark's Holger Rune. — AFP

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:48 AM

Novak Djokovic produced his best display so far at this year's Wimbledon to dispatch Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3 6-4 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals for the 15th time on Monday.

The 37-year-old Serb won the opening 12 points of Centre Court clash against the 15th seed and apart from a minor blip at the end of the second set was clinical throughout.

Djokovic squandered six set points as Rune briefly threatened to make a match of it at the end of the second set but the outcome never really looked in doubt.

The 21-year-old Rune showed flashes of brilliance which provoked chants of "Ruuune" from the evening crowd under the roof on yet another rainy day in southwest London.

But there were too many errors as his he lost a 10th successive Tour-level match against a top-five opponent.