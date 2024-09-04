Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open returns to inspire UAE youngsters

Winners from each category will be awarded a variety of prizes, including an all-expenses-paid trip to the prestigious Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:24 PM

As the highly anticipated Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open prepares to return to the capital in 2025, the ‘Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’ initiative kicks off its post-summer schedule as part of its second season on September 6, following the success of its inaugural edition. This home-grown community programme, designed to cultivate local tennis talent and strengthen the UAE’s tennis infrastructure, offers a unique pathway for aspiring players to develop their skills and compete at a higher level.

The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is poised to redefine tennis development in the UAE, providing a direct route to the prestigious main WTA500 event. Kicking off post-summer on September 6, the programme offers a series of tournaments designed to challenge and nurture aspiring tennis players.

Supported by Mubadala, winners from each category will be awarded a variety of prizes to further their tennis journey, including an all-expenses-paid trip to the prestigious Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain for U14 and U16 champions, a month of private lessons at a local tennis academy in the UAE for U12 champions, and tennis equipment, vouchers, prize money, and Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tickets for adult category winners.

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, commented: “The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering tennis talent within the UAE. We are thrilled to launch the new season, providing players with a structured programme to hone their skills and compete for incredible prizes, including an unforgettable training experience at the world-renowned Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy.”

The series strives to be accessible for players throughout the UAE by holding a series of tournaments across various locations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah. Eligibility is open to all members of the UAE Tennis Federation who are currently competing in the national circuit.