Players allege double standards after Sinner escapes doping ban

Jannik Sinner of Italy tested positive for clostebol at Indian Wells in March. — Reuters

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM

Denis Shapovalov was among a string of tennis players who called out what they said are double standards in the game after world number one Jannik Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing despite failing two drug tests this year.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday an independent tribunal had cleared Sinner to continue competing, and former top 10 player Shapovalov was among those quick to suggest the Italian received preferential treatment.

"Can't imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now," the Canadian wrote on social media.

"Different rules for different players."

Reuters has contacted Sinner's management team for comment.

His coach, Darren Cahill, told ESPN they wanted to move on from the episode.

"We're not looking for any sorrow or anything because we are quite thankful there is no ban attached," he said.

"He would never, ever intentionally do anything and he's in a situation which is incredibly unfortunate."

The Italian tested positive for clostebol at Indian Wells in March with low quantities of the banned substance found in his system again after another test days later but the 23-year-old successfully challenged automatic provisional suspensions.

He is now free to compete at the Aug. 26-Sept. 8 US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year.

Sinner, who lost in the semifinals of Indian Wells, was stripped of 400 ranking points and $325,000 in prize money.

The Australian Open champion, who maintains his innocence, said the substance entered his system after receiving massages from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing clostebol for his own finger wound.

"Whether Sinner was doping or not, this is not right," British player Liam Broady wrote in a social media post.

"Plenty of players go through the same thing and have to wait months or years for their innocence to be declared. Not a good look."

The ITIA, an independent body established in 2021 by the governing bodies of the sport, said it had consulted experts who concluded Sinner's explanation was credible and therefore it did not oppose his appeals to lift the provisional suspensions.

Former doubles British number one Tara Moore, who was sidelined for 19 months for failing a drug test before being cleared last year, took to social media to point out the contrast between how her case and Sinner's had been handles.

"I guess only the top players' images matter," Moore wrote.

"I guess only the independent tribunal's opinion on the top players is taken as sound and right. Yet, they question them in my case. Just makes no sense."

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022 and later banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations.

It was reduced to nine months in March, however, following an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.