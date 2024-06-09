Perfectionist Swiatek now sets sights on Wimbledon

India only required 97 to win after a dominant display by their bowling attack
Iga Swiatek described her French Open triumph on Saturday as an emotional win and said she was proud to have handled the pressure of being the favourite to win a third consecutive title on the Parisian clay.
World number one Swiatek steamrolled Italian surprise finalist Jasmine Paolini in straight sets, 6-2 6-1, to claim her fifth Grand Slam title, and fourth at Roland Garros, but said that being a perfectionist meant there had been an added challenge.
"I'm a perfectionist, so there's always pressure on me. I'm fine handling my own pressure. When outside pressure hits me, it is a little bit worse. But I managed it really well at this tournament," Swiatek told reporters.
"It was an emotional win because I felt a lot of stress yesterday and today in the morning. And I knew if I'm going to just focus on tennis I can kind of fight through it, and at the end it all went how I wanted. So I just felt really proud of myself."
Dubbed the queen of clay by fans and pundits for her dominance on the surface, Swiatek dropped one set throughout the tournament, in a second-round epic with Naomi Osaka where she had to save a match point.
She shrugged that off and blew away all comers, showing her might by putting Anastasia Potapova to the sword in the fourth round with a 40-minute 6-0 6-0 victory.
The 23-year-old Pole, who also won the Roland Garros title in 2020, said she was fully aware that perfectionism was a double-edged sword.
"When I do anything, I want to do it 100%. I think when you're a perfectionist, you are a perfectionist everywhere," Swiatek said.
"But this is a tricky thing because it helps you to be better but sometimes it can be huge baggage as well."
Looking ahead to the grasscourt season and next month's Wimbledon, Swiatek said she hoped to adapt quickly to the change of surface, like she did last year when she made the quarter-finals.
"Last year's result was pretty nice. I feel like every year it's easier for me to adapt to grass," Swiatek said.
"But it's a huge challenge. If I would lose here earlier, maybe I would be able to play two more weeks on grass and then be a better grass player. But if I would choose, I love playing on clay, so I'm not going to give up that ever."
ALSO READ:
India only required 97 to win after a dominant display by their bowling attack
As a result, Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi will become the new world record holder over 10km
The performance enabled her to qualify for the European Championship and a four-tournament tour of the US
Fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau is the type of player the world of golf should embrace
Despite delivering some solid performance the UAE trio fell short of stamping their ticket for golf’s third Major at Pinehurst
The unique event promises a fun and competitive environment featuring eight dynamic teams, each consisting of 2 players
The 18-year-old scratch player who has earned a golf scholarship with the Kennesaw State University in Georgia has thanked the Emirates Golf Federation for their support
Dubai residents Adrian Meronk and Anirban Lahiri in action as LIV Golf returns to the calendar in Houston, Texas, with a purse of $25 million on offer