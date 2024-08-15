Osaka, Andreescu and Wawrinka receive US Open wildcards

It's going to be an extraordinary event that blends competitive cycling with Dubai's stunning urban landscape
Former champions Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Stan Wawrinka have received singles main draw wildcards into the US Open, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday.
Japan's Osaka, who counts the 2018 and 2020 US Opens among her four Grand Slam titles, returned to competition in January after the birth of her daughter and has advanced to the third round or better at four WTA 1000 events this season.
Canada's Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, returned to action this year after missing nine months due to a back injury and reached the French Open third round in her first event back.
For Swiss Wawrinka, who won the most recent of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2016 US Open, the wildcard allows him to make his 72nd main draw appearance in one of the game's four blue-riband events, which puts him fifth on the all-time list.
Austrian Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion who announced this year that he will retire following the 2024 season due to a wrist injury, was also given a wildcard.
The US Open will held from Aug. 26-Sept. 8 in New York.
It will be a great honour to represent the UAE in the Olympics, the 15-year-old shuttler said
The New Zealander became the first player to sweep a full set of medals following a silver and bronze at previous Games
His score did not impact the final placings as England’s Aaron Rai had already been declared a winner of the Wyndham Championship
Together the Olympics and golf will continue to strive for equality, inclusivity and sustainability as well as widen their fan bases
On the DP World Tour the ‘Closing Swing’ restarts with the D&D Real Czech Masters before the ‘Back 9 Swing’ closes out the main part of the season
Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy will be held at the Ras Al Khaimah club in January 2025
Abu Dhabi Muay Thai earned the second place with 14 gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals