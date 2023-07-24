Novak Djokovic withdraws from major tournament after heartbreaking defeat in Wimbledon final

The 36-year-old Serbian lost a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz a week ago

Novak Djokovic reacts after losing a point during the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 1:00 PM

Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organisers announced on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Serbian lost a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final to Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz a week ago.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team we believe this is the right decision to take," said Djokovic, who has won the tournament four times.

"I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there."

American Christopher Eubanks will replace 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the main draw.

The Canadian Masters, which will be played from Aug. 7-13, is one of the major pre-US Open events in the tennis calendar.

ALSO READ: