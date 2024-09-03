Navarro denies Badosa, books spot in US Open semifinals

Aldeeb became paraplegic after being shot in the back by an Israeli soldier in 2001 during the second uprising against Israeli occupation
American Emma Navarro produced a stunning second-set fightback to move into her first Grand Slam semifinal with a 6-2 7-5 win over Spain's Paula Badosa as her breakout season continued at the US Open on Tuesday.
In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned a suddenly error-prone Badosa by winning 24 of the last 28 points of the match to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.
Navarro admitted that she came into the match having learned plenty from her run at Wimbledon, where she also beat Gauff in the fourth round before suffering a lopsided defeat to Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.
"I think maybe at Wimbledon I talked myself into some emotions I didn't necessarily feel or need to feel, you know, being in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam," said Navarro.
"So, coming out on the court here today I felt much more comfortable and yeah, I was ready to rock and I think I'm at the point in my career where I'm not scared of any result or making a run in any tournament."
Navarro consolidated an early break to go 3-0 up and leaned on her remarkable forehand while turning aside the two break points she faced to secure the first set in convincing fashion.
Aldeeb became paraplegic after being shot in the back by an Israeli soldier in 2001 during the second uprising against Israeli occupation
MyGolf Dubai joins forces with The Pro Shop Superstore to provide an ideal environment for players to practice and improve their skills without being affected by external conditions
Mohammed achieved a time of 15.40 seconds in the race which was won by Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana
The ABA League serves as a qualifying tournament for the EuroLeague, considered the second most important basketball league globally after the NBA
Norris cut Verstappen's lead to 62 points with eight races remaining
Verstappen has now not won for six races and is 62 points clear of McLaren's Lando Norris with eight races remaining
Since scoring in the Uefa Super Cup, new signing Mbappe had failed to find the back of the net in Madrid's opening three games in La Liga
Victory comes just ten days after Khalid won two medals at the Swedish Championship