Muchova outclasses Haddad Maia to reach US Open semis

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates her win against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. — AFP

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 11:14 PM

Unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova, in only her sixth tournament back after suffering a wrist injury at the 2023 US Open, beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the New York semifinal for a second consecutive year.

Muchova, who returned to action in June, needed medical treatment on multiple occasions during the second set but held on to dispatch the Brazilian 22nd seed in 85 minutes.

"A little weird match, I have to say," Muchova said in her on-court interview after reaching her fourth career Grand Slam semifinal.

"I had little problems, I wouldn't like to comment on it actually if it's fine. But I'm happy I managed it, to run to the bathroom and back. Sorry if it disturbed anyone, but I had no other choice."

Muchova made a fast start as she grabbed a 4-0 double break lead, held to love and, after Haddad Maia finally got on the board, closed out the opening set on serve.

Haddad Maia improved in the second set but Muchova, who suddenly began grabbing her hip between points, unleashed a backhand winner to break for a 3-2 lead before leaving the court with the physio.