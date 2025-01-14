Medvedev advances after meltdown, red-hot Fritz through at Australian Open

Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts while holding his smashed racquet during his first round match against Thailand's Kasidit Samrej. — Reuters

Three-times finalist Daniil Medvedev allowed his frustrations to boil over in a Melbourne Park meltdown before advancing to the second round on Tuesday while Taylor Fritz made a strong start in his bid to end a 22-year Grand Slam drought for American men.

Danish 13th seed Holger Rune was pushed all the way to five sets and Emma Navarro also had a tough time in one of three all-American ties, the women's eighth seed surviving a major scare to beat Peyton Stearns 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5.

It was plain sailing for former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina as she blitzed Australian wildcard Emerson Jones 6-1 6-1 with new coach Goran Ivanisevic watching on impressed.

In a French thriller on Court Three, experience got the better of potential as Gael Monfils edged Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6(7) 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4, while there were also wins for 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, ninth seed Daria Kasatkina and former men's world number six Matteo Berrettini.

Russian Medvedev, runner-up last year, smashed his racquet and a net camera after dropping serve in the third set but rallied for a 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-1 6-2 win against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej.

The frustrated fifth seed's behaviour earned him a code violation for racquet abuse as play was held up before the fourth set as staff swept up debris from the court but he cut a happy figure after the match.

"At the end of last year, this match I probably would have lost," said Medvedev. "Now it's a new year and new energy ... So I'm happy to win this match."

Fourth seed Fritz stayed cool throughout his match against compatriot Jenson Brooksby, the US Open finalist easing to a 6-2 6-0 6-3 win that showed why he is now considered best placed to end America's 22-year wait for a major men's prize.

The 27-year-old played an integral part in the United States winning the United Cup to begin the new season and continued his fine form with in 106-minute drubbing of Brooksby on John Cain Arena.

Brooksby, returning from two years on the sidelines after having operations on both wrists and serving a 13-month doping suspension, fought until the bitter end but was no match for Fritz, who sealed the victory with his 34th winner.

"I'm super happy with how the match went today," said Fritz, who will next face qualifier Cristian Garin.

"It's never easy playing that first match in a slam so there were some nerves."

Navarro was on the back foot for almost the entirety of her three hour, 20 minute clash on Rod Laver Arena with world number 46 Stearns before rallying from a break down to win the final four games of the third set and claim victory.

"Crazy match today," Navarro said after sealing the deal with an emphatic backhand winner.

"I was just trying to make the most of the skills I had today, maybe wasn't my best, but she played really well and it feels really special to get the win."

Berrettini came from a set down to beat Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-7(4) 6-4 6-1 6-3 and claim his first win at Melbourne Park since his run to the semi-finals in 2022.