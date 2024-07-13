Krejcikova beats Paolini to win Wimbledon title

The sisters, who fled their hometown, are one of Ukraine's best hopes of a gold medal at the Paris Olympics
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon title on Saturday, resisting a spirited fightback by the Italian to win 6-2 2-6 6-4 on Centre Court.
The 31st-seeded Krejcikova showed her experience in the deciding set, serving superbly to add the Wimbledon crown to her 2021 French Open title.
Seventh seed Paolini had been bidding to become the first Italian to win a Wimbledon singles title.
Drake posted an image on Instagram that showed his bet would have given him a $2.88 million payout if Canada won
The 16-year-old winger, easily the player of the tournament in Euro 2024, has already earned comparisons to Lionel Messi
The Renaissance Club is the first act of a two-week festival of golf – with The Open at Royal Troon next week.
Launched for the 2024 – 2025 season, the Executive Golf League will feature eight teams of four players each
The Welshman has been tasked with creating a structure for the 150-plus golf professionals in the UAE
The highlight of the day was a spectacular hole-in-one by Gary Williams on the par-3 6th hole at the Jumeirah Golf Estates
Philipsen benefited from a perfect lead-out by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate and world champion Mathieu van der Poel