Injured Rybakina skips Beijing, Wuhan but eyes return before WTA Finals

The match was held yesterday at Abdullah Al Khalifa Stadium in the State of Kuwait
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said she has pulled out of tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan due to a back issue but is aiming to return to action before the WTA Tour's season finale in Riyadh in November.
The world number four enjoyed plenty of success in the first half of 2024, winning titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart, but missed several tournaments due to illness and injury thereafter.
After reaching the Wimbledon semifinals she withdrew from the Paris Olympics due to bronchitis and pulled out of the US Open in August due to a lower back injury after winning her opening match.
"Due to an ongoing back injury, I regretfully have to withdraw from the upcoming Asian tournaments," Rybakina said in a statement.
"While I've been working hard on my recovery, my medical team and I have decided it's best to prioritise my health at this time."
The 25-year-old, who split from her long-time coach Stefano Vukov just days before the US Open, is third in the WTA race to the Nov. 2-9 Finals.
"This has been a challenging year and I am grateful for the support from the tournament organisers and all of my fans," the Kazakh player added.
"My team and I will work on getting me back on the court before the season finale."
ALSO READ:
The match was held yesterday at Abdullah Al Khalifa Stadium in the State of Kuwait
India are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches
National squads competing in four categories aim to strengthen legacy after winning seven medals in 2023 in Saudi Arabia
Afghanistan registered a first ever triumph over South Africa when they won the opening ODI on Wednesday by six wickets
Consistent performance at Donnington Grove Golf Club in Newbury will see him join 20 players for the next stage in Spain
McLaren said they would modify their controversial rear wing after other teams, led by Red Bull, questioned its legality
The first two Tests will be held back-to-back in Multan and the last in Rawalpindi
Unveil four prestigious 'Majors' in Men’s and Ladies’ Divisions to secure premier invitations for the elite tournaments