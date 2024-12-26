Hungry Sabalenka eyes Australian Open hat trick

Aryna Sabalenka in Brisbane. — X

World number one Aryna Sabalenka says she is "fresh and ready to go" in her bid for a third straight Australian Open title, warning she has plenty of room for improvement.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2024, reaching seven finals and winning four titles, including the US Open.

Her year was kickstarted by defending her Australian Open crown, beating China's high-flying Zheng Qinwen in the final.

Should she win it again, she will become the first woman to claim three straight Melbourne Park singles titles since Martina Hingis between 1997-1999.

"I feel fresh and ready to go," the Belarusian said, according to the WTA website Thursday, after arriving for the Brisbane International which starts on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open from January 12.

"I love Australia and I always come here hungry and always come here ready.

"I feel all the support here, and I think that's the best thing about Australia, that people are really, really, into tennis."

Sabalenka also began 2024 in Brisbane, reaching the final without losing a set only to crash to Kazakstan's Elena Rybakina in the decider.

She spent time in the off-season at her home in Florida before heading to the UAE to prepare for Australia and will use the Brisbane tournament to fine-tune her Grand Slam preparations.

"You work hard on lots of things in the pre-season," she said.

"The first tournament before the major tournament is the one where you can try it out and see what's going to work well for you, and what's not."

Despite her rise through the ranks to be the player to beat heading into 2025, Sabalenka said there were still parts of her game that need work.