Former Dubai tennis official on why Nadal was such a nice person

Rafael Nadal of Spain and Roger Federer of Switzerland with their trophies after the 2006 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final. — AFP file

Sharad Arora, a former line official at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, has officiated in many memorable matches featuring some of the greatest players of all time.

But he rarely came across a player as nice as Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner who announced his retirement on Thursday.

The legendary Spaniard was only 19 when he won the Dubai title in 2006, beating his great rival Roger Federer in an epic three-set battle.

Arora, 74, still has fond memories of that 2006 edition of the tournament when Nadal roared to an unforgettable triumph with his relentless play from the baseline.

"It was a pleasure working on his matches in that tournament," Arora told the Khaleej Times.

"But while you are officiating, you are just concentrating on your job, to make the right calls as the line official. You are not there to enjoy the tennis, you are there to do your job.

"So you have to be at your best because champions like Nadal know all the rules. But having said that, it was enjoyable because he was such a nice guy, it was easy for us to do our job."

Arora, who completed 50 years as a UAE resident in August this year, then revealed what separated Nadal from some other legends of the past.

"I have seen many great players over the years. You know tennis once had legends like John McEnroe and Ilie Nastase who were also great characters. But officiating in their matches can be a challenge because they can fire you if they don't agree with one of the calls you made," he said.

"I have seen many great players over the years. You know tennis once had legends like John McEnroe and Ilie Nastase who were also great characters. But officiating in their matches can be a challenge because they can fire you if they don't agree with one of the calls you made," he said.

"With players like Nadal, Federer and even Novak Djokovic, it was never the case. These guys are not just great champions, they are also very nice guys." A former state-level player in India, Arora says tennis has rarely seen anyone with Nadal's level of defensive skills and mental strength. "I will rank him among the greatest players ever. The thing about him was that he was a great fighter, he never gave up on any ball." he said. "He was always chasing everything and he was always trying to return every shot. That's what made him such a great player."