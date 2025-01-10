Former champions Medvedev, Rublev among top names for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Russian star Andrey Rublev. — Supplied photo

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships make a welcome return on February 16 with the 33rd edition of the ATP 500 tournament featuring some of the biggest names in the sport, including former champions Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev, the 2023 champion, is heading to Dubai after a challenging season in which he finished without a title for the first time since 2017. Currently ranked World No5, the 28-year-old Russian boasts an impressive 20 career titles, including the 2021 US Open. Despite ending his year with a defeat at the Nitto ATP Finals, Medvedev will be looking to get 2025 off on the right foot by reclaiming his crown in Dubai.

Rublev, the 2022 champion, meanwhile is currently ranked World No9 after claiming two ATP titles in 2024, picking up trophies at the Madrid Open and Hong Kong Open. With 16 career titles to his name, the 27-year-old stands as a strong contender for another successful campaign in Dubai.

“This year’s ATP 500 tournament is shaping up to be another memorable event, and we’re excited to welcome back former champions Medvedev and Rublev,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the tournament’s Organising Committee. “This is the 25th year of the WTA week and the 33rd year for the ATP week and over that time we have always had a fantastic line-up of players who provide the fans with a stellar fortnight of tennis and this year will be no exception.”

Adding to the men’s roster is Alex De Minaur, currently ranked World No8. The 25-year-old Australian reached a career-high ranking of World No6 in July 2024 and has secured nine ATP singles titles. Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked World No11, brings additional firepower to the competition. A former World No3, Tsitsipas’s career highlights include an ATP Finals victory and multiple Grand Slam final appearances, including at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Completing the confirmed lineup is World No19 Karen Khachanov, a 28-year-old renowned for his performances in high-stakes matches. A former World No8, Khachanov memorably defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2018 Paris Masters final to claim his biggest career title and reached the men’s singles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Tournament Director Salah Tahlak, who also serves as Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, added: “Fans from across the globe will be treated to another fantastic edition of the ATP 500 tournament. With some of the top players already confirmed and more to be announced in the weeks ahead, we’re excited about the competitive level of this year’s event.” Meanwhile, a star-studded WTA line up will see the world’s top 10 female players descend upon Dubai for the 25th anniversary of the city’s women’s tournament. Defending champion Jasmine Paolini, World No1 Aryna Sabalenka, World No2 Iga Swiatek, who won a third consecutive French Open in 2024, and World No3 Coco Gauff lead the impressive pack. The emirate’s long-standing tennis championships will again run as back-to-back competitions, with the WTA week getting under way on February 16, immediately followed by the ATP event on 24 February. Tickets are available now at dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com and ticketmaster.ae. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.