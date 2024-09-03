Federer questions potential inconsistency in Sinner doping case

Aldeeb became paraplegic after being shot in the back by an Israeli soldier in 2001 during the second uprising against Israeli occupation
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said on Tuesday that anti-doping authorities have questions to answer about a perceived double standard applied to world number one Jannik Sinner after he dodged a suspension despite two positive tests earlier this year.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion called the drama surrounding Italy's Sinner "a tricky situation" and "the nightmare of every athlete", but said he trusts that Sinner did not intentionally use the banned substance clostebol.
"It's not something we want to see in our sport. This type of news, regardless of whether he did something or not ... It's just noise that we don't want," Federer said in an interview with NBC show on Tuesday.
"I understand the frustration about has he been treated the same as others, and I think this is where it comes down to," he said.
"I think we all trust pretty much that Jannik didn't do anything, but the inconsistency potentially that he'd have to sit out while they were not 100% sure about what was going on, I think that's the question here that needs to be answered."
"But it is what it is. We have to trust the process as well of everyone involved."
Federer is in New York to promote his book.
ALSO READ:
Aldeeb became paraplegic after being shot in the back by an Israeli soldier in 2001 during the second uprising against Israeli occupation
MyGolf Dubai joins forces with The Pro Shop Superstore to provide an ideal environment for players to practice and improve their skills without being affected by external conditions
Mohammed achieved a time of 15.40 seconds in the race which was won by Thailand's Chaiwat Rattana
The ABA League serves as a qualifying tournament for the EuroLeague, considered the second most important basketball league globally after the NBA
Norris cut Verstappen's lead to 62 points with eight races remaining
Verstappen has now not won for six races and is 62 points clear of McLaren's Lando Norris with eight races remaining
Since scoring in the Uefa Super Cup, new signing Mbappe had failed to find the back of the net in Madrid's opening three games in La Liga
Victory comes just ten days after Khalid won two medals at the Swedish Championship