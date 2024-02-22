Emirates hits an ace, becomes Wimbledon partner

Tim Clark (right), president, Emirates Airline. — Government of Dubai website

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 4:00 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 4:01 PM

Emirates announced a multi-year partnership with one of the most prestigious tennis events in the world, Wimbledon.

As the official airline partner of Wimbledon - Emirates will take the world of tennis to new heights with exciting activations on-ground. The Championships is set to take place from July 1-14 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The airline is now a proud partner of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

“From hard court to grass court – we’re proud to be growing our presence in the world of tennis. Wimbledon is a major sporting event viewed by millions around the world, and we’re delighted to be associated with such a well-respected brand," said Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline.

"Emirates has always been a supporter of tennis and as a sponsor of all four Grand Slams – our commitment to the sport is as staunch as ever. We look forward to serving up world-class tennis action this summer, and to celebrating the very best of tennis with fans from all over the world.”

Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of the All England Club, was delighted to welcome Emirates on board.

“In partnering with Emirates, as official airline partner, Wimbledon is joining forces with a premium brand and one of the world’s leading sponsors of tennis, and sport more generally. As Emirates embarks on its fourth decade supporting tennis, this exciting partnership takes the organisation’s investment and connection to the sport to the next level," Jevans said.

"We have received record levels of interest from the UK and around the world in attending The Championships this year, and support from Official Partners like Emirates helps us maintain the event at the pinnacle of sport for both players and fans.”

Through the partnership, Emirates will enjoy a wide-range of benefits including: on-court branding in Centre Court and No.1 Court; on-site activations to engage with tennis fans; marketing, digital, and social media rights; hospitality tickets; and an opportunity for the airline to join the popular ‘Wimbleworld’ on the metaverse platform, Roblox, with Emirates’ branded tennis courts and obstacle courses.

Emirates and Wimbledon will also join forces to support social impact initiatives across the UK. Under the partnership, a multimillion-pound “Force for Good” fund will be created to support and promote initiatives that positively impact society and support local communities.

Emirates has been the Official Airline of the ATP Tour since 2013 and Premier Partner since 2016. The airline has also supported the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships since its inception in 1993.

The airline’s sponsorship portfolio also includes other top global sports such as golf, horse racing and sailing. In the UK, the airline is a proud sponsor of Arsenal, Emirates FA Cup and Lancashire Cricket Club & Emirates Old Trafford.

ALSO READ: