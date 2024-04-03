Easy win for Danielle Collins at Charleston Open

Danielle Collins of the US. — Reuters

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 12:36 AM

Miami Open champion Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens were among the winners Tuesday in the first round of the Charleston Open.

Collins, who has said this season would be her last because she’s suffering from endometriosis, an ailment that affects the uterus, beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament.

“I’d rather like to go out with a bang, you know, than the other way," Collins said. "I know everybody has a different way of ending their professional career, and for me I want to go out playing my best tennis.”

Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, defeated Magdalena Frech 6-0, 6-2. She said clay is her favorite surface.

“It's more athletic. It's more running, more sliding, just a lot more adversity I feel like, but in a good way,” Stephens said. “When you think the point is over, it's never over.”

Other early winners on Tuesday included Taylor Townsend and Astra Sharma.

Also, third-seeded Maria Sakkari won her second-round match, beating Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-3.