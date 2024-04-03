Easy win for Danielle Collins at Charleston Open

The Saudi star completely demolished the field in the opening race of the Dubai World Cup event
Miami Open champion Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens were among the winners Tuesday in the first round of the Charleston Open.
Collins, who has said this season would be her last because she’s suffering from endometriosis, an ailment that affects the uterus, beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament.
“I’d rather like to go out with a bang, you know, than the other way," Collins said. "I know everybody has a different way of ending their professional career, and for me I want to go out playing my best tennis.”
Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, defeated Magdalena Frech 6-0, 6-2. She said clay is her favorite surface.
“It's more athletic. It's more running, more sliding, just a lot more adversity I feel like, but in a good way,” Stephens said. “When you think the point is over, it's never over.”
Other early winners on Tuesday included Taylor Townsend and Astra Sharma.
Also, third-seeded Maria Sakkari won her second-round match, beating Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-3.
Virat Kohli's record-setting innings goes in vain as Bangalore became the first time in this year's IPL to lose at home
Australian handler leads the UAE Trainer's Championship but is currently focused on seeing how his sprinters Mouheeb and Bilhayl perform at the Dubai World Cup meeting
'The idea is to minimize your errors look for positives and keep the pressure', said spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi
The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder led the home side to a 12-run victory over the Delhi Capitals on Thursday
In a poignant message on the eve of the 28th Dubai World Cup Sheikh Mohammed says, “The meeting has become another expression of our commitment to win the race to preserve our planet for future generations"
Coach helps the teenager brush aside her struggles and get back on track
How the extraordinary feats of one of horse racing’s most pivotal figures helped give the Dubai World Cup more gravitas