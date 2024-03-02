UAE

Dubai Tennis: Jan-Lennard Struff, Tallon Griekspoor win doubles title

Struff and Griekspoor overcame the challenge of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the US 6-4 4-6 10/6 in the final

by

Rituraj Borkakoty
Tallon Griekspoor and Jan-Lennard Struff in action against Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig. — Photo by Neeraj Murali
Tallon Griekspoor and Jan-Lennard Struff in action against Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 6:23 PM

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands won the men's doubles title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday.

Struff and Griekspoor overcame the challenge of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the US 6-4 4-6 10/6 in the final to claim their first Dubai doubles title.

Later at 7 pm, Frenchman Ugo Humbert, who stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the semifinal, will take on Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the singles final.

Humbert beat Medvedev 7-5 6-3 in the semifinal, while Bublik was awarded the win after his semifinal opponent, Andrey Rublev, was defaulted for unsportsmanlike behaviour in the first semifinal.

The match was tantalisingly poised at 6-7 7-6 6-5 in the third set when Rublev was disqualified for shouting at a lines official.

Humbert and Bublik have never faced each other in the past.

Rituraj Borkakoty

