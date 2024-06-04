E-Paper

Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury

Sinner to become world No.1 after Djokovic's French Open withdrawal

By AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic at a press conference on Tuesday in Paris. — AFP
Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 7:14 PM

Jannik Sinner will become Italy's first men's tennis world number one after Novak Djokovic's injury-enforced withdrawal from the French Open on Tuesday.

The Australian Open champion was on court playing his quarterfinal against Grigor Dimitrov when Djokovic's withdrawal was announced, meaning Sinner will replace the 24-time Grand Slam champion at the top of the rankings next week.


Top seed and defending champion Djokovic was scheduled to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

