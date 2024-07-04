Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare

Novak Djokovic hits a backhand return during his match against Jacob Feamley. — AFP

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 9:18 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 9:19 PM

Novak Djokovic came through a testing Wimbledon workout to stay on course for a record-equalling eighth men's title on Thursday.

Jessica Pegula became the highest-ranked player to exit the tournament so far, dumped out by China's Wang Xinyu in the second round.

Seven-time champion Djokovic did not have it all his own way against British wild card Jacob Fearnley but came through 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in a second-round match lasting three hours.

It appeared to be business as usual for the Serbian as he coasted into a two-set lead on Centre Court but the 277th-ranked Fearnley broke his illustrious opponent twice in the third set to reduce the deficit.

Fearnley, playing in his first Grand Slam, carved out two break points in the sixth game of the fourth set but missed his chance and Djokovic broke in the 11th game before serving out for the win.

"I didn't have a chance to see him play," said Djokovic, 37. "Actually two days ago, I saw him for the first time

"Obviously there's always an element of surprise and with him having nothing to lose.

"Most of the British players grow up being exposed to grass courts, quick surfaces, so they know exactly how to play. It's a very windy day, very challenging conditions and I thought he served very well."

Djokovic, who is playing with protection after a recent knee operation, is seeking to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon men's titles and is aiming for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Fifth-ranked Pegula went down 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-1 to China's Wang Xinyu, who celebrated her first win against a top-10 player.

The American battled back after losing the first set, saving a match point in the second-set tie-break, before levelling the match.

But China's 42nd-ranked Wang raced into a 5-0 lead in the decider.

Wang, 22, said: "Couple of days ago I was asking my coach, 'When will this happen?'

"Jessica was really tough to play on grass. Her ball was super low and I'm just really happy I won in the end."

Wang will face Britain's Harriet Dart, who defeated Nottingham champion Katie Boulter, for a spot in the last 16.

Two-time finalist Ons Jabeur beat US qualifier Robin Montgomery in straight sets.

On the men's side, 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov came back from two sets down to beat China's Shang Juncheng while Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka exited at the hands of Gael Monfils.

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz became the third men's top-eight player to make an early exit as he retired from his second-round clash against Frenchman Arthur Fils with a knee injury on Thursday.

Having made a slow start, Hurkacz was on course to level the match at two sets apiece when he dived for a volley at the net in the fourth set tiebreak to go 8-7 up, but landed badly and stayed on the turf to receive treatment on his right knee.

Hurkacz limped on after a lengthy medical timeout before producing another desperate dive shortly after, but his movement was severely hampered.