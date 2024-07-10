Djokovic gets free pass to Wimbledon semis as De Minaur pulls out due to injury

Team UAM secured the top position with 10 gold medals and one silver medal
Novak Djokovic progressed to a record-equalling 13th Wimbledon semifinal without hitting a ball on Wednesday after Alex de Minaur pulled out injured.
Australian ninth seed De Minaur, 25, announced shortly after midday at the All England Club that he was "devastated to pull out due to a hip injury".
It means Djokovic has now equalled Roger Federer's men's record of 13 semifinal appearances at Wimbledon as he closes on the Swiss great's mark of eight singles titles.
The 37-year-old Serbian is through to a record-extending 49th men's Grand Slam semifinal.
De Minaur, who beat Djokovic at the United Cup in January, said: "It's no secret that this would have been the biggest match of my career but it's a unique injury.
"I woke up this morning wanting to feel some sort of miracle, but there was a high risk of making the injury worse if I stepped on court.
"One stretch, one slide could take this from a three to six weeks' injury to four months out."
Djokovic, the world number two, does not have a title to his name this year and is still seeking a first victory against a fellow top-10 player.
But a historic 25th Grand Slam triumph is coming into sharp focus for Djokovic, who demolished Holger Rune in straight sets in the fourth round.
Such has been his impressive form at the All England Club that it is easy to forget he had knee surgery after suffering an injury at the recent French Open.
