Djokovic beats Alcaraz to win Olympic tennis gold

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the gold against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. — Reuters

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:34 PM

Novak Djokovic completed his career Golden Slam as the 37-year-old Serb fought off Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in a magnificent Olympic men's singles final battle at Roland Garros on Sunday.

After heartbreak in Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, Djokovic simply would not be denied the one title that had eluded him for so long, winning 7-6(3) 7-6(2) in front of a enthralled crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Top seed Djokovic delivered one of the finest performances of his career to deny Alcaraz and become only the fifth player to win all four singles Grand Slams and the Olympic title.

Neither player took a backward step in a ferocious contest in which the first set alone lasted one hour 33 minutes as they wrestled for control in a series of spellbinding games.

Alcaraz cracked first in the tiebreak and when another tiebreak was required to decide the second set, again Djokovic again found another gear, sealing victory with a stunning forehand winner down the line.