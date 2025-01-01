Dimitrov advances in Brisbane, end of Djokovic-Kyrgios doubles journey

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria serves during his match against Aleksandar Vukic of Australia. — AFP

Grigor Dimitrov stayed on course for his title defence but women's second seed Emma Navarro was stunned by local favourite Kimberly Birrell at the Brisbane International on Wednesday.

Two-time men's champion Dimitrov downed Aleksandar Vukic 6-2 7-6(5) to advance to the quarterfinals, overcoming late resistance from the Australian wildcard.

"It's such a home atmosphere, honestly. It doesn’t feel like a tournament to me," the Bulgarian said.

"That's why I think the excitement is different. My attitude I think also changes quite a bit. It's a very special week."

Birrell gave the local fans something to cheer about as she pulled off the biggest win of her career, beating Navarro 7-5 7-5.

Egged on by the vociferous crowd at Pat Rafter Arena, the 113th-ranked wildcard broke to serve for it at 5-4 in both sets before closing it out on her second attempt.

"I've spent so many hours on this court since I was little," the 26-year-old said.

"I watched the Brisbane International when I was a kid and to get to play here and have the tournament that's basically at home is so special."

The journey of Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios as a doubles pair ended with a 6-2 3-6 10-8 defeat by top seeds Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus, who advanced to the quarter-finals.

Kyrgios, playing his first tournament since a wrist surgery in September 2023, was beaten by Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a battle of big servers in men's singles on Tuesday.