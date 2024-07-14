E-Paper

Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to clinch Wimbledon title

This was the fourth Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old Alcaraz who also won the French Open title last month

By Reuters

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz lifts the trophy after winning the men's singles final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. — Reuters
Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 8:00 PM

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz produced an utterly ruthless performance to dismantle Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year's Wimbledon final to successfully defend his title on Sunday.

Alcaraz now has four Grand Slam trophies with a perfect record in major finals, after his two Wimbledon triumphs, his US Open victory in 2022 and his French Open win last month.


Defeat denied Djokovic a 25th Grand Slam title to surpass Margaret Court in the all-time list and also equal Roger Federer's haul of eight men's singles titles at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz pounced on his fifth break point in a tight first game that lasted 14 minutes, before the 21-year-old third seed dropped the hammer and powered through the opening set on the back of some solid serving.


Second seed Djokovic came under more pressure at the start of the next set as Alcaraz bullied the 37-year-old in the early exchanges to break and capitalised on his service woes for an imposing two-set lead.

Djokovic and Alcaraz went toe-to-toe until 4-4 in the third set before the Spaniard broke with a big backhand winner to take a 5-4 lead. However, despite being 40-0 up, he squandered three match points and dropped serve.

He tamed his nerves to clinch victory in the tiebreak when Djokovic crashed a return into the net.

