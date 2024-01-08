British star Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Emma Raducanu celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2021 US Open. — Reuters file

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 7:12 PM

British star Emma Raducanu will compete at the second edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open next month, with the 2021 US Open champion the latest player confirmed to be participating in the WTA 500 event.

The competition takes place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, on February 3-11, and is set to feature some of the world’s best female tennis players with Raducanu, who enters as a wildcard, joining fan favourite, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and world number 11 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

The hotly anticipated player field, which is expected to include many of the WTA top 20-ranked players, will be revealed on Tuesday January 9.

Raducanu rose to prominence in 2021 when she defied the odds to win the US Open at the age of 18 having entered the main draw as a qualifier, eventually defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the final.

Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era, while the fact she secured the title without dropping a single set throughout the competition made her achievement even more remarkable.

“I’m looking forward to competing at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in February alongside a very strong field," the 21-year-old said.

“The first edition of the event was a big success and I’m sure this year’s tournament will be equally as exciting.

“I can’t wait to come back and perform in front of the Abu Dhabi tennis fans again.”

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, added: “We are thrilled to announce that Emma Raducanu will be competing at this year’s tournament.

“It’s great to see her back on court and competing at the highest level and we are hugely excited at the prospect of watching her play in Abu Dhabi.

“With the competition now less than one month away, excitement is really starting to build with the main draw entry list being revealed tomorrow.”

Raducanu will be part of a 28-player field competing at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, with 18 direct acceptances through the entry list and six places available through qualification. There are also four wildcard entrants, which include the Kent-born star.

Having recently returned to action following a spell out injured, Raducanu competed at the ASB Classic in Auckland last week, reaching the final 16.

Her focus now turns to the Australian Open, where Raducanu continues her comeback. The tournament begins on Sunday January 14.

Following the conclusion of the first Grand Slam of 2024, Raducanu will then head to the UAE for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

