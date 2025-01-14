Brazilian teen sensation Fonseca crushes Rublev in dream Grand Slam debut

Brazil's Joao Fonseca celebrates after winning his first round match against Russia's Andrey Rublev. — Reuters

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca launched his Grand Slam career in spectacular fashion as the qualifier took down Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev 7-6(1) 6-3 7-6(5) in the opening round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Fonseca became the last player to book a second-round spot but the wait was well worth it as the 18-year-old delivered a stunning display that lived up to the hype.

He looked completely at home on his Grand Slam main draw debut having waltzed through the qualifying draw without dropping a set and all those who stayed late on Margaret Court Arena will not forget him in a hurry.

One almost felt a little sorry for Rublev who became Fonseca's first victim at a major. The Russian, well-known for chastising himself on court, often painfully, could do little to stem the flow of brilliance across the net.

The Brazilians in the crowd loved it and so did the neutrals as a new star of the men's game illuminated the night. Fonseca is only the second teenager since 1973 to defeat an ATP top 10 player in their maiden Grand Slam main draw match.

"I mean, not bad, I just enjoyed every moment playing in an amazing court in a huge stadium for the first time," Fonseca, who last year won the Next Gen ATP title, said on court.

Fonseca arrived on court on the back of a 13-match winning streak at all levels and brimming with confidence.

There was nothing between the players in the opening set with the only break point being saved by Fonseca at 3-4.